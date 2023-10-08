US ready to label Niger`s takeover as revolution

(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the Biden administration is on the brink of formally categorizing the military seizure of Niger's government in July as a coup d'etat. This legal designation is anticipated to have ramifications, potentially curtailing Washington's capacity to engage in collaborative efforts with the West African nation in counterterrorism operations across the region. According to unnamed sources familiar with the administration's plans, a news agency has reported that the United States State Department is set to announce a suspension of certain forms of assistance to Niger as a direct consequence of this coup classification.



A spokesperson from the United States State Department has acknowledged ongoing diplomatic efforts to uphold civilian rule in Niger, indicating that they are in the process of evaluating additional steps in response to the situation. However, at present, no specific details regarding these measures have been disclosed. This development follows the military takeover on July 26, which led to the removal of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. In the aftermath, the newly established government decided to halt military cooperation agreements with France, citing discontent with the West's counter-insurgency operations in the Sahel region.



The subsequent expulsion of France's ambassador and the commencement of French troop withdrawals from Niger this week underscore the evolving dynamics in the region. These events mark a significant shift in diplomatic relations and military collaboration, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape in West Africa. As the United States takes steps towards formally classifying the takeover as a coup, it signals a recalibration of its engagement with Niger, particularly in the crucial arena of counterterrorism efforts. This move reflects the broader implications of political transitions in the region and highlights the complex interplay between regional stability, security cooperation, and international diplomacy. The outcome of these developments will likely bear far-reaching consequences for both Niger's internal governance and its external relations with key global partners.



