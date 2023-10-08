KOICA Deepens Collaboration With Egypt As Priority Cooperation Partner: Ambassador

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is strengthening its activities in Egypt, following the Korean Government's designation of Egypt as a priority cooperation partner in 2021, according to Ambassador KIM Yonghyon, the South Korean Ambassador to Egypt.

Ambassador KIM highlighted that since its establishment in 1991, KOICA has successfully implemented numerous projects in Egypt. He revealed that over 1,800 Egyptians have benefited from KOICA's various short and long-term human resources development programs in Korea, as well as other public and private scholarship programs.

“In the field of education, particularly in technology, the Korea-Egypt Technological University in Beni Suef is a prime example. It represents excellent cooperation in technical training for higher education and university-industry collaboration,” explained the South Korean Ambassador.

Ambassador KIM announced that based on the successful implementation of the first phase of the project from 2016 to 2022, KOICA will contribute an additional $8m to Beni Suef Technological University for the second phase of the project, spanning the next 6 years.

Last week, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced the government's plan to increase the number of innovative technological universities from the current 10 to 27.

The Ambassador made these remarks during the celebration of South Korea's national Day.

“Over the past 28 years of diplomatic relations between Egypt and South Korea, we have achieved significant cooperation at both the governmental and private levels. The bonds between our peoples have been continuously nurtured and deepened. We take great pride in our accomplishments, and we look forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic ties in 2025,” stated the Ambassador.

“In closing, I am humbled and committed to working closely together with our Egyptian friends towards our common goal. Korea, your reliable partner, will continue to stand by you and remain your true friend. We will make every effort to explore new avenues of collaboration in the years and decades ahead. Let us work together,” concluded Ambassador KIM.