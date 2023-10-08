Afghanistan earthquake kills, injures over 1,000

(MENAFN) On Saturday, more than 1,000 citizens were pronounced dead and some wounded in a chain of quakes that struck the northwestern area of Afghanistan, spokespersons declared.



Mullah Janan Saiq, Afghanistan Disaster Management Authority’s representative, noted that the fatality rate might increase more, continuing that the shakes made serious harm in northwestern Herat as well as Badghis districts.



"Three villages in Herat province were completely destroyed, hundreds of people are still trapped under the debris," Saiq informed a news agency in a phone call.



He further mentioned that it was hard to determine the precise amount of deaths, but until now the number of 1,000 was informed by regional spokespersons.



As stated by the US Geological Survey (USGS), powerful quakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.9, as well as 6.2 shook the Afghan regions. It declared the epicenter was 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of Herat town.



The World Health Organization's Afghanistan office noted that its crews were in hospitals helping treatment of injured and measuring extra necessities.

MENAFN08102023000045015839ID1107206916