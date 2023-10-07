PM Mourns Passing Of Former Prime Minister Bakhit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Saturday mourned the passing of Marouf Al Bakhit, a prominent political and national figure.



The prime minister expressed his condolences over the passing of Bakhit, paying tribute to Bakhit's efforts in public service, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Bakhit served twice as prime minister and minister of defence, first from 2005 to 2007 and again in 2011.



In his long public service Bakhit held positions such as Director of the Office of His Majesty King Abdullah, Director of Higher National Security Council and served several terms as senator.



He also served as Jordan's ambassador to Turkey in 2002 and ambassador to Israel in 2005. He was a member and rapporteur of the Higher Steering Committee and

General Coordinator of the Middle East Peace Process in 1999.

Bakhit enrolled in the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Arby in 1964 and retired in 1999 with the rank of Major General. Throughout his military career, he held various positions including Deputy President of Mutah University for Military Affairs, Director of Development and Studies, Director of Procurement and Director of Personnel Affairs at the General Command of the Armed Forces.

Bakhit, who was born in 1947 in Mahes, holds a PhD in Strategic Studies from the University of London, received numerous local and international orders in recognition of his significant contributions in various fields.

The Senate and Lower House also mourned the passing of Bakhit and expressed condolences to his family.





