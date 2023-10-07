France Removes Ukrainian Flag From City Hall Facade

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The authorities of the city of Vienne (Isere department),
located in the south-east of France, decided to remove the
Ukrainian flag from the facade of the city hall, Azernews reports.
The reason for this was the words of Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation with
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about commitment to the
principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of
countries.
