UDST Marks World Teachers' Day

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) recently hosted an event to celebrate World Teachers' Day 2023.

The occasion featured key participants, Director, Unesco Doha Office for Gulf States and Yemen, Salah Khaled, Head of the Unesco Section at the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science (QNCECS), Sheikha Aisha Mubarak Al Thani, alongside 20 distinguished educators from the QNCECS and the University's faculty.

The programme included an interactive presentation and talks focused on important themes: the current global teacher shortage, the Unesco perspectives in addition to delivering Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in an age of disruption.

UDST is Qatar's leading applied education institution, highly regarded for its proactive response to education and industry trends. The event was a chance for the University to raise awareness of key global issues affecting education, and to recognise the adaptability and creativity of its own teaching staff.

Commenting on the event, President of UDST, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, said:“At UDST, we are proud that our teachers competently adapt to evolving technologies, ensuring their students have access to a truly innovative learning environment. The World Teachers' Day program was not only a platform to discuss educational challenges, but a show of support for our talented teaching staff.”

Director of Applied Research, Innovation and Economic Development at UDST, Professor Michael Phillips, said,“Now, more than ever, we are witnessing diverse challenges in education. Not only does the world need more teachers, but it is faced with constant technological change, often redefining the overall approach to education. Nowhere can this be seen more clearly than in TVET.”

The session was opened by UDST's Vice-President of Academics, Dr Rachid Benlamri, who delivered a personal welcome address. This was followed by a talk on global teacher shortages given by Sheikha Aisha. Professor Phillips delivered an interactive keynote presentation which posed questions on topics such as the transformation of education, next-level TVET, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in teaching and learning, and sustainability, innovation and entrepreneurship. Unesco's Khaled also shed light on Unesco perspectives.

The event demonstrated a high level of support and appreciation for UDST teaching staff and all educators present at the event. Technology may be reshaping education, but teachers remain as crucial as ever.