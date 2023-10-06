Azerbaijan To Release Details Of Deal Between Rabitabank And ITFC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The terms of the
agreement between Rabitabank and the International Islamic Trade
and Finance Corporation (ITFC) will be made public soon, president
of the Azerbaijan Banks Association Zakir Nuriyev told reporters,
Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan's Rabitabank and the International Islamic Trade and
Finance Corporation (ITFC) signed a $10 million contract in
September. This historic agreement, the first of its kind in
Azerbaijan, will play an important role in promoting
Sharia-compliant trade finance in the private sector. The terms of
the agreement will be made public soon," he said.
