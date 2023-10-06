Azerbaijan To Release Details Of Deal Between Rabitabank And ITFC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The terms of the agreement between Rabitabank and the International Islamic Trade and Finance Corporation (ITFC) will be made public soon, president of the Azerbaijan Banks Association Zakir Nuriyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's Rabitabank and the International Islamic Trade and Finance Corporation (ITFC) signed a $10 million contract in September. This historic agreement, the first of its kind in Azerbaijan, will play an important role in promoting Sharia-compliant trade finance in the private sector. The terms of the agreement will be made public soon," he said.

