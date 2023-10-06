Ecoenergy Insights And JOANN Earn Top Project Of The Year Award From Environment + Energy Leader

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) EcoEnergy Insights a Carrier company and leading provider of AI and IoT solutions for building and equipment operations, together with JOANN Inc., the nation's leading fabric and craft retailer, today announced they have earned a Top Project of the Year Award from the 2023 Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards, for their collaborative efforts in achieving over $2 million in energy savings for JOANN stores. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.



By implementing an integrated solution across 700+ JOANN stores that includes its award-winning CORTIXTM AI and IoT platform, a part of Carrier's Abound suite of solutions, and 24/7 remote monitoring provided by technology-enabled global operation centers, EcoEnergy Insights helped JOANN save over 50 million kilowatt hours of energy in four years, equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from 7,885 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles*. By leveraging the predictive insights and recommendations provided by CORTIX, JOANN is achieving its sustainability goals including improved energy efficiency, enhanced occupant comfort and optimized maintenance costs.

Company :-eco energy

User :- ECO Energy

Email :

Phone :-09619306831

Url :-