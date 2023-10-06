Flash News: OKX Wallet Is Now Integrated With Morpho Protocol, A Lending Pool Optimizer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 6, 2023.
OKX Wallet Integrates with Morpho Protocol, a Lending Pool Optimizer
OKX Wallet has now integrated with lending pool optimizer Morpho Protocol .
The Morpho optimizer is a peer-to-peer layer on top of lending pools that improves rates for suppliers and borrowers while preserving liquidity and risk parameters.
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .
MENAFN06102023004107003653ID1107200022
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.