Flash News: OKX Wallet Is Now Integrated With Morpho Protocol, A Lending Pool Optimizer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 6, 2023.



OKX Wallet Integrates with Morpho Protocol, a Lending Pool Optimizer

OKX Wallet has now integrated with lending pool optimizer Morpho Protocol .

The Morpho optimizer is a peer-to-peer layer on top of lending pools that improves rates for suppliers and borrowers while preserving liquidity and risk parameters.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .