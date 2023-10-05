Famous Dog Groomer Gabriel Feitosa Chooses San Diego Humane Society For Large

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

San Diego, California Oct 5, 2023

-

Animals in need of a second chance in San Diego will be the benefactors of a partnership between Gabriel Feitosa and the San Diego Humane Society in a Halloween engagement using the Rivals Media social impact gaming platform.

San Diego Humane Society and Rivals Media deliver a groundbreaking initiative that revolutionizes the way the community can support animals. It provides valuable exposure and brand recognition for sponsors, while fostering a sense of community for those participating, by supporting the important mission of the San Diego Humane Society.

To celebrate Halloween, Gabriel Feitosa will be selecting dogs from the San Diego Humane Society to be candidates for his specialized grooming techniques. Feitosa will then invite followers and celebrities to take a photo of themselves and their furry friends and tag the San Diego Tourism Board on TikTok and Instagram. The Rivals Media platform will allow players to experience the joy of giving while being entertained.

“I'm very excited to partner with the San Diego Humane Society on this exciting project,” said famous pet groomer Gabriel Feitosa.“SDHS has been doing such important work for pets and I'm thrilled to be able to highlight that and participate in helping them with my fans.”

“Gabriel's contributions to the animals who depend on us are incredible,” said San Diego Humane Society Executive Vice President Brian Daugherty.“From consistently giving makeovers to dogs in our care who have gone unnoticed by adopters for months, to choosing our organization to benefit from this gaming platform, we are so grateful for his support.”

"Gabriel has demonstrated that he is a trailblazer in the Pet and Pet Grooming industry, both as a social media creator and as an expert in his craft. We are excited for his partnership with San Diego Humane Society to raise awareness about animals who need to find homes and offer his audience a way to participate and follow along.” - Doug Landers Managing Partner of GREENLIGHT Group.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gabriel Feitosa, Greenlight Group, and San Diego Humane Society for this exciting fundraising event. Combining the power of online gaming with our shared passion for animals is a winning formula. Together, we aim to make a significant impact on the lives of local animals in need. – John Cioe CEO of Rivals Media Corp

About San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society's scope of social responsibility goes beyond adopting animals. We offer programs that strengthen the human-animal bond, prevent cruelty and neglect, provide medical care, educate the community, and serve as a safety net for all pet families. Serving San Diego County since 1880, the San Diego Humane Society has campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona, and San Diego. For more information, please visit sdhumane . Follow the SDHS Media Relations department on Twitter @sdhumane .

About Rivals Media

Rivals Media creates online contests during live sporting and entertainment events that both engage fans and raise money for partner charities. Fans attending live events, or participating from virtually anywhere, utilizing the Rivals Media Platform will be able to participate, engage in the live event, and compete for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience. SanDiegoPlayHUB

About Greenlight Group:

Founded in 2020 by Michael Berkowitz and Doug Landers, Greenlight Group has positioned itself at the forefront of representing the brightest content creators across the digital domain. Commanding a global audience in the hundreds of millions, the company is committed to empowering creators by bolstering their internal structures, pioneering new initiatives, forging brand alliances, enhancing team capabilities, and expanding distribution. Greenlight Group's strategy combines data intelligence with deep-rooted industry knowledge, allowing creators to harness their potential and achieve their boldest entrepreneurial visions. At the heart of Greenlight Group lies its commitment to forming powerful alliances with the digital world's game-changers, aiming to leave an indelible mark on the online ecosystem and pop culture. For more information, visit