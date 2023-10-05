Spain Pledges Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The Spanish Government on Thursday declared it would supply Ukraine with Hawk missiles and anti-aircraft networks and drones to beef up the nation's defense capacities.

An official statement said that outgoing prime minister Pedro Sanchez made the pledge during talks with the Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenksy, participating in the third meeting of the European Political Community (EPC), hosted by the southern city of Granada.

It quoted the premier as saying that Madrid would also send demining devices and hold training courses for the Ukrainian troops as part of the aid in the face of Russian attacks.

Zelensky arrived in Granada earlier today to partake in the EPC meeting, grouping leaders of 45 European countries and institutions. (end)

