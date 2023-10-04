Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Oct 5-7, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

As the weather cools , Qatar has a packed schedule of events this weekend! Scroll down for racetrack action, agricultural innovation, car exhibition, artistic expressions, desert adventure, and more! Yallah, enjoy!

Expo 2023 Doha



Until March 28, 2024

Al Bidda Park

Bring your friends and family to the extravaganza that is the Expo 2023 Doha! This horticultural event offers a diverse agenda covering talks, conferences, arts, dining, and more. The site features three main zones: the International Area for exhibitions and events, the Family Area for family-friendly activities, and the Cultural Area with traditional exhibitions and historical insights. Also explore the Congress Centre, the Exhibition Centre, the Grandstand Arena for live shows, and the Environment Centre and Biodiversity Museum for educational experiences in temperature-controlled indoor gardens.

Expo 2023 Doha building sets Guinness World Record for largest green roof

Explore the pavilions of participating nations to learn about their approaches to agricultural innovation. When you get hungry, Expo 2023 Doha has you covered with local restaurants and international eateries that serve dishes from various countries. Additionally, don't forget to take home souvenirs from the Cultural Bazaar for artisanal goods and handmade crafts or the Farmers' Market for farm-fresh produce. Entry to the Expo is free!

'Green Desert, Better Tomorrow' Show at Expo 2023 Doha



Until October 31, 2023

7pm - 8:15pm; 8:30pm - 9:15pm

Cultural Arena - Cultural Zone

Experience the awe-inspiring 'Green Desert, Better Tomorrow' Show, a theatrical performance that pays homage to Qatar's rich culture and stunning landscapes. This immersive journey celebrates the environmental themes of Doha 2023, offering an unforgettable experience for all. Get your General Admission tickets for either QR15 or QR30 here .

'Reem & the Seed of Hope' Show at Expo 2023 Doha



October 5 - October 31, 2023

4pm - 4:35pm; 7pm - 7:35pm

Family Amphitheater - Family Zone

Catch the 'Reem & The Seed of Hope Show,' a delightful children's theatrical play, at the expo Doha 2023. Watch as a young hero embarks on a quest to protect the last surviving plant seed, a symbol of hope for a brighter environment. It's a heartwarming tale of courage and conservation that the whole family will cherish. Get your tickets for only QR10 here .

Test your knowledge about the Qatari Pavilion design



Until October 7, 2023

Here's your chance to showcase your knowledge about the Qatari Pavilion! Share your insights by answering this question: "What does the design of the Qatari Pavilion symbolize at the Doha Expo 2023 ? " Remember to follow the official account of Expo 2023 Doha on X , repost the competition, and use the hashtag #EXPO2023DOHA. Make sure to follow the competition rules for a chance to win valuable prizes!

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023



October 6 - 8, 2023

Lusail International Circuit

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 ! From October 6 to 8, the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar will transform into a battleground for the world's top F1 drivers. Friday kicks off the excitement with an exclusive fan zone experience and thrilling F1 action. Saturday makes history with 'Sprint Race Saturday,' featuring high-speed showdowns and a heart-pounding 100 km dash. Finally, Sunday is all about victory as your favorite F1 drivers race under the iconic floodlights, ending with a dazzling fireworks display.

Don't miss this F1 weekend filled with speed, spectacle, and celebration! Friday, Saturday, and Weekend tickets are still available for QR200, QR500, and QR1,000, respectively. Also, elevate your experience with LIC's luxurious Hospitality packages here . Get them before they run out!

Bruno Mars, Amr Diab and Alesso to perform at the F1 weekend!

Friday, October 6: Record breaking Egyptian artist Amr Diab will dazzle audiences with a medley of his best-loved hits.

Saturday, October 7: Superstar Alesso will light up the stage with his world-renowned brand of music.

Sunday, October 8: The weekend's entertainment will finish in style with an exclusive performance from global megastar Bruno Mars.

Entertainer No. 1



October 6, 2023

7pm onwards

Qatar National Convention Center

Brace yourself for a star-studded lineup featuring Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, and Jackky Bhagnani, along with a mesmerizing musical performance by Bollywood luminary, KING. This musical celebration , presented by Visit Qatar, promises to showcase the best of Bollywood's music, dance, and glamour. Get your tickets here starting from QR75.

Drive a Formula Race-Car Simulator



Until October 21, 2023

2pm - 10pm

South East Rotunda, Mall of Qatar

Rev up your engines at Mall of Qatar's Formula Challenge! Step into the driver's seat of a Formula Race-Car Simulator and put your skills to the test. The better you score, the bigger the prizes! Until October 7, the top scorer will win an exclusive Formula 1 ticket, giving you the chance to witness the racing action live. From October 8 to 21, the highest-scoring champion will cruise away with QR1,000 gift card. It's free to join!

Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS)



October 5-14, 2023

* October 7 - GIMS will officially open its doors to the public

Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)

Qatar gears up to host the ultimate automotive festival with the inaugural edition of GIMS Qatar . The exhibition will feature over 30 renowned automotive brands, showcasing the latest innovations from the industry. Classic cars display is expected to be a major attraction, where visitors will have an opportunity to discover an exclusive line-up of the world's greatest and finest motorcars. A must-visit event for all classic car buyers, collectors and car enthusiasts. Get your tickets here .

Alongside the main exhibition, GIMS Qatar 2023 will also host immersive experiences that will take place across some of the most prominent tourism destinations in the country.

Geneva International Motor Show Offroad Adventures



October 7 - 13, 2023

3pm - 8pm

The Outpost Al Barari, Sealine

Get ready for an unforgettable desert adventure at the Geneva International Motor Show 2023 (GIMS Qatar 2023)! Camp under the stars, explore an exclusive car showcase, enjoy live performances and dive into exciting activities like sandboarding, camel riding, and dune buggying. Book your tickets for QR400 or a maximum of QR3,500 for the ultimate desert experience at The Outpost Al Barari Camp!

321 Write: Qatar Sport Legacy



Until October 31, 2023

Get your pens ready, young writers! The Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) Learning & Outreach team has announced its very first creative writing contest, '321 Write', for students in Grades 7-9. This year's theme is "Qatar as a Hosting Nation for Sports Events." Read about Qatar's impressive sports history and its bright future as a global sports hub, then write about your thoughts on Qatar's sporting achievements, the lasting legacy it's creating, and the spirit of sportsmanship that defines it. All submissions must be typed and sent electronically to QOSMEd[email protected] along with the registration form. Visit their website for more details.

ICONE. Voice of Design Made in Italy



Until December 20, 2023

Saturday - Thursday: 11am - 9pm; Friday: 3:30pm - 9pm

M7 Museum, First floor-Gallery 3

Enter the world of contemporary Italian design with ICONE: Voice of Design Made in Italy! This exhibition offers a unique immersive experience, blending cutting-edge digital, lighting, and sound technologies to showcase Italian design pieces. Guided by the voice of Rossana Orlandi, the exhibition introduces visitors (12 yr-old and above) to both renowned and undiscovered Italian design pieces, each introduced by the designers themselves through meticulously recorded acoustic presentations. ICONE bridges the connection between 36 contemporary designers, artists, and their creations, sparking intimate conversations about design and the creative influences that shape it. Free entry.

Register Caricature Art Workshop for Children



October 8 - 12, 2023

5pm - 7pm

Katara Cultural Village, Building 19

Unleash your child's artistic talents at Katara's 'Caricature Art' workshop! Register for five days of creative exploration led by the talented artist Noor El Hadi. This workshop, designed for children aged 10 to 16, is a fantastic opportunity for your young artists to explore the world of caricature art. Not only will they learn the skills of this unique art form, but they'll also broaden their cultural horizons of the connection between text and image in comprehending a story. Register here .