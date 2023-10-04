International Super Stars To Perform The IIMF Trivandrum

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Trivandrum will be playing host to the second installment of the annual International Indie Music Festival - IIMF 2. This edition will also feature artists from around the world along with brilliant talents from India. The event will be held from November 10 to 12 at Kerala Arts and Crafts village in Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram - India.

Major highlights of the event are the performances from founding vocalist of the band AC/DC, Dave Evans; legendary Indian Fusion band, The Indian Ocean; Country Music Hall of Fame inducted duo Hammond Brothers, India's own global hard rock band, Girish and the Chronicle, Bani - Hill band from Georgia, the progenitors of Buddhist Metal - Dharma in addition to some very accomplished musicians and bands from all over the world.

The IIMF is a coming together of musicians who have been a part of the global community forged by multiple global awards nominated Lazie Indie Magazine which is read across more than 100 countries and featured artists from more than 50 of them. The concept of the IIMF is a universal brotherhood of Indie musicians coming together to jam and celebrate each other's music.

The event will be hosted by Kerala Arts and Crafts Village which is a subsidiary of Kerala Tourism developed and maintained by the Ooralungal Co-operative Society with active support from Kerala Tourism Department and this will be a coming together of Music, Arts, Crafts and Community at the picturesque venue at Kerala Arts and Crafts Village – Kovalam which is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, There will be a lot for music entusiasts across the world to look out for.

The three day celebration will be the second iteration of the IIMF. an event of global significance happening in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Last year had seen many international musicians like Will Johns, Anslom, Lyia Meta taking part in the event along with Indian artists and musicians like Sherise D'sousa, When Chai Met Toast, Job Kurien and Sithara's band Malabaricus.

" The second edition of International Indie Music Festival - IIMF -2 will be held at our campus again from Nov 10-12 this year. Expectations are running very high this time around looking at the phenomenal success of last year's IIMF and the incredible lineup this year. This is going to be a celebration of music, culture, art, and community. KACV has always stood for supporting art in any form regardless of the origin, genre, or any other differences. Art is art and we promote this to the fullest at our campus. This IIMF we are proud to host seasoned musicians from all across the world and going by our earlier experience this is going to be another blockbuster and a very unique experience for each and every one who will attend. Thanks to all our partners, sponsors, and benefactors including the Govt Tourism department. and to our friends at Lazie Indie Magazine community We will have a world class event this time and it will only keep growing every year". says Sreeprasad COO of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village.

“We are in for the second edition of International Indie Music Fest and as a community forged by Lazie Indie Magazine we have always been attempting to bring about a positive change in the Indie Music scene and that too at a global scale. Though there are many who create opportunities for Independent musicians their outlook mostly has been restricted to geography owing to limited resources and viability on a commercial basis. Lazie Indie has shown that as a collective network we can be as broad as the world itself and a musician at the remotest part of the world can also be celebrated worldwide. All we need is willingness to share each other's music. IIMF a coming together of artists cutting across geographies, genre, ethnicity and stature coming together to enjoy and celebrate each other. We are glad that we have a genuine partner that hosts this event with the sole purpose of supporting arts and music in Kerala Arts and Crafts Village. We welcome to one of the most inclusive music festivals of the world. We are waiting for you!” added Jay Pillai – Founder and editor – of Lazie Indie Magazine.

