(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Calligraphy Biennale Supported by Al Rostamani Group and Sandooq Al Watan







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 October 2023: The inaugural edition of the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, organised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has attracted significant interest and support from a wide array of government and private sector entities and institutions in Dubai. With over 200 local and international artists and creators participating throughout the month of October, primary backing is provided by Al Rostamani Group and Sandooq Al Watan, reaffirming the dedication of local institutions to champion vibrant creative initiatives. This falls within the framework of Dubai's cultural vision of being a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.





Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance in energising local cultural activity and enriching Dubai's creative landscape, saying:“The support received by local entities fosters the establishment of a creative infrastructure, for an environment conducive to nurturing and empowering talent while bolstering the presence of the creative community in Dubai. This engagement aligns with our objectives and mirrors the depth of companies' dedication to their social roles and obligations.”



Al Rostamani Group has expressed pride in supporting the inaugural edition of the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, a testament to the rich culture and creativity in the country. The group believes that staying true to our roots is essential as we navigate through transformative times in the nation, and encouraging artistic expression is integral to this mission, fostering mutual respect, understanding, and an appreciation of our legacy amongst our people.



Al Rostamani Group supports Dubai's aspiration to be a global hub for creativity and innovation. They are wholly committed to nurturing and propelling talent, ensuring the sustained development of the artistic and cultural community in Dubai.



Yasser Al Gergawi, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, commented: 'We are keen to participate in and support cultural and community activities that contribute to strengthening national identity. This comes within the framework of implementing the directives of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and our Chairman of the Board of Directors. Our support for the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale reflects our role in strengthening the Emirati national identity by cooperating with public and private institutions to participate in our initiatives. It also stems from our interest in this art form, celebrating it, and honouring its creators. We constantly strive to back Emirati innovators who contribute to enriching local knowledge content, whether through issuing books or works of art, an initiative launched by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak last year to stimulate creative production.'



The Al Rostamani Group, founded by the late Mr. Abdullah Hassan Al Rostamani in 1957, is one of the largest leading family businesses in the UAE, guided by its core values of commitment, care, and vision. With a legacy spanning over six decades, the Group one of the earliest established and prominent UAE companies. It is renowned for its unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation across various industries. Al Rostamani Group has businesses ranging from automotive, general trading, energy, technology, financial services, travel & tourism, real estate & construction. As the Group continues to expand and diversify its offerings, it remains steadfast in its commitment to its core values, cementing its position as a responsible and visionary business leader in the region and beyond.

Sandooq Al Watan is a community initiative spearheaded by a group of prominent Emirati businessmen to foster social cohesion in the local community. This mirrors the commitment of the private sector and the positive role of Emirati business leaders in supporting social development projects and plans, all in line with the nation's goal for a sustainable future.



The inaugural edition of Dubai Calligraphy Biennale is supported by Al Rostamani Group (Lead Supporter) and Sandooq Al Watan (Supporter), and is being held in partnership with a variety of entities in the local cultural scene, including: Dubai Design District (D3), The Cultural and Scientific Association, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, Expo City Dubai, DIFC Gate Avenue, Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, Juma Al-Majid Center, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Media Office, Dubai Municipality, Alserkal Avenue, Art Dubai, Women's Museum, Tashkeel, Art Jameel, Mattar Bin Lahej Gallery, Boccara Gallery, Foundry, Khawla Art Gallery, Firetti Gallery, Efie Gallery, BEDU, AWC Gallery, Hobb Bookstore, Opera Gallery, Mondoir Art Gallery, thejamjar, Medaf, Mirzam, Kalimat, Slay Caf, Frame Caf, 3IXAM, Huawei, and Level Shoes.



