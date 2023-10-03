Philips Oneblade Partners With College Rivals For An Epic Gaming Journey Enabling Gen Z To 'Move Fearlessly'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 3, India- Philips India announces an exciting collaboration with College Rivals, India's premier collegiate esports platform, to drive campus presence for its male grooming product, Philips OneBlade. Further venturing into the world of gaming, this is the third strategic partnership in a year that aims to strengthen the brand's commitment to reaching the GenZ audience.



In this association, College Rivals will represent Philips OneBlade during the tour of its gaming trucks across twenty college campuses in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. To resonate with the GenZ audience of these campuses, Philips will be playing the brand film 'Move Fearlessly' on the truck. The company will apply various marketing assets such as L-Brands and other inventory to effectively deliver the brand's key message. There will be interesting on-ground challenges with the product to highlight how it provides a 'No Nicks, No Cuts' grooming experience. The collaboration aims to redefine the intersection of gaming, grooming, and innovation. It provides the brand with an unprecedented opportunity to connect with a dynamic audience of today who is always on the move. With today's youth seeking quick solutions, Philips OneBlade perfectly aligns with their need for speed as they 'Move Fearlessly' into the new phase of their lives - adulthood.



Talking about this association, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head, of Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said "At Philips, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, and creating meaningful experiences for our consumers. Philips One Blade is our unique proposition for teenage boys. We want to empower them to make bold and unconventional choices and Move Fearlessly. Our collaboration with College Rivals for the Gaming Tour in multiple cities is a testament to that commitment. We are extremely excited to be a part of the gaming universe and connect with the GenZ gamers. We believe that with OneBlade, Gen Z boys now not only have a great grooming partner, but also a brand that empowers them to 'Move Fearlessly'."



Philips has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing innovative solutions to all its consumers and empowering today's youth by collaborating with prominent gaming brands for OneBlade. The brand's previous partnerships with NODWIN and BGMI Esports have underscored their dedication to redefining and inspiring the youth to move fearlessly, embracing their passions and unique personalities through gaming and grooming.



The College Rivals truck has recently made waves covering its Delhi tour and Philips India is all set to join the platform with their Hyderabad leg onwards. This activation is scheduled to run until the conclusion of February 2024, covering major cities such as Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Vidhi Goswami

Email :

Mobile:- +91 (87792) 48941