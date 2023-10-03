7 Cheesy dishes for cheese lovers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover 7 delectable dishes filled with cheese, perfect for passionate cheese enthusiasts.

Prepared by baking hollowed out mushrooms, stuffed with cheese, garlic, herbs and spices.

Creamy mac and cheese is prepared by adding different varities of cheese to macaroni that makes it a rich and gooey dish.

French fries topped with cheese sauce are cheese fries. Sprinkled with chilli flakes and oregano on top to enhance the flavour.

Made with a combination of mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, gorgonzola, this pizza is favourite of cheese lovers.

Cheese Naan is an Indian bread stuffed with cottage cheese(panner) made out of refined wheat flour and baked in Indian clay oven(Tandoor)

Top your usual garlic bread with mozzarella cheese, herbs, chilli flakes and bake it. You can also toast it in a pan, but do cover the lid while it cooks.

Add more than one slice of your favourite cheese to your burger to make it more cheesy. Add onion, lettuce and tomato slices to enhance flavour.