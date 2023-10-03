Identities Of More Azerbaijani Servicemen Killed During Anti-Terrorist Activities In Karabakh Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The identities of
five more Azerbaijani servicemen killed during anti-terrorist
activities in Karabakh have been revealed, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has updated the list of Azerbaijani servicemen killed during
the anti-terrorist activities.
As a result of successful local anti-terrorist activities
conducted by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on September 19–20, 2023, the
sovereignty of Azerbaijan was fully restored. During the local
anti-terrorist activities, 192 servicemen of Azerbaijan's armed
forces were killed. Among the dead servicemen, 180 were employees
of the Ministry of Defense, and 12 were employees of the Ministry
of Internal Affairs.
One of the martyrs was a civilian. The identities of 11 people
will be established by forensic medical examinations after forensic
genetic examinations. Earlier, identities of six servicemen were
revealed. In total, 511 servicemen and one civilian were
wounded.
