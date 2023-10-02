UN Humanitarians Sound Alarm About Cholera Spread In Sudan

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) UN humanitarians have sounded the alarm about the spread of cholera in war-torn Sudan.

An outbreak has been declared in the eastern state of Gedaref, and investigations are under way to determine whether cholera has also spread to Khartoum and South Kordofan, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there have been increasing reports of acute watery diarrhea in both Khartoum and South Kordofan, it noted.

In Gedaref, more than 260 suspected cholera cases have been reported and 16 people have died, said OCHA.

Even before the WHO declared the outbreak, it provided critical supplies, including antibiotics, intravenous fluids and rehydration solution, to six states in Sudan, including Gedaref, Khartoum and South Kordofan, OCHA said.

The WHO deployed rapid response teams to affected areas and supported efforts by the Ministry of Health to scale up access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, the world body's relief chief, on Sept. 20 warned leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly's annual general debate that Sudan's health system was dysfunctional because of the conflict.

OCHA reported that there were at least 56 attacks on healthcare sites, resulting in 11 deaths and 38 injuries so far in the sixth month of clashes between two military factions.

Among allegations of genocide, the western and impoverished Darfur region has suffered heavily in casualties and the razing of villages. Fighting has also been heavy at times in and around Khartoum. There have been reports of clashes around the country.

OCHA said that 5.4 million people fled their homes because of the violence since fighting started on April 15.

Griffiths said about 1 million of the displaced sought refuge in neighboring countries. About 5,000 people died and 12,000 more were injured. ■

Famagusta Gazette





