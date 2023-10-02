Zelensky To Borrell: We Are Sincerely Grateful To EU For Its Unity In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have discussed the importance of speeding up the provision of military aid to Ukraine, the allocation of a new financial tranche, a new package of EU sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's European integration.

Zelensky commended the holding of the first-ever offsite meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in Kyiv.

Zelensky commended the holding of the first-ever offsite meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in Kyiv.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

"We are sincerely grateful to the EU and its member states for this confirmation of unity in support of Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of speeding up the provision of international military assistance to Ukraine. In this context, he stressed the need to allocate a new, eighth tranche of EUR 500 million under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to create a special fund for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 20 billion under the EPF to sustainably meet the country's defense needs for 2024-2027.

He also stressed the need for all EU member states to approve the European Commission's initiative to launch the Ukraine Facility, which provides for the allocation of EUR 50 billion to the country over the next four years.

In addition, the parties discussed the need to adopt the 12th package of EU sanctions against Russia as soon as possible and its key priorities.

The head of state said that Ukraine counts on the positive assessment of the European Commission within the Enlargement Package and the decision of the European Council to launch negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of this year.

Zelensky expressed gratitude for the active participation of the European Union in the implementation of all points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine