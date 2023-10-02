IAEA Board Of Governors Elects New Chairperson For 2023-2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors elected by acclamation Argentine Ambassador Holger Federico Martinsen as Chairperson for 2023-2024.

In a statement, the IAEA said that Martinsen's one-year term commences today as he succeeds Ambassador Ivo Sramek of the Czech Republic.

Ambassador Martinsen is Argentina's Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations. He also serves as the designated ambassador for Austria, Slovakia and Slovenia. Prior to his appointment, he was Head Legal Adviser of Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship. (end)

amq.aa













MENAFN02102023000071011013ID1107176103