Azerbaijan Detects Myriad Mass-Ruinous Explosive Devices On Bridges In Khojavend (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Explosive devices
of great destructive force were found in the lower and side parts
of four bridges in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, the press
services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and the
Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency said, Trend reports.
Boxes with TNT with a total weight of more than 200 kg were
found on bridges located near residential buildings and the central
district hospital. In addition, in the lower and side parts of the
bridges, boxes with 25 kg of TNT in each with an electric detonator
and several TM-57 anti-tank mines were found to increase the force
of the explosion. They were placed for the purpose of committing a
deadly explosion and mass destruction of equipment and people.
The discovered explosive devices were defused by the agency's
employees, and the security of the territory was ensured.
