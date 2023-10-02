Attack On Uman: Mayor Reports 11 Explosions, 68 Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 1, Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure objects in Uman, Cherkasy region – a granary and a former oil depot. A total of 11 explosions were recorded.

"The military knows the number better, but we counted 11 explosions. In general, a granary and a former oil depot were hit. The sum of damage inflicted is being calculated," Uman town mayor Iryna Pletniova told an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the mayor, the population also suffered damage – 68 houses were damaged, in which windows, entrance doors and interior doors were broken by the blast wave.

Enemy drones hit industrial infrastructure in

As reported, on the night of October 1, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Uman. Fires broke out in warehouses, one person was injured.

Photo: Head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration