Сriminal Case Against Massacre Mastermind Vested To Baku Military Court

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The preliminary
investigation into the criminal case against a member of Armenian
armed formations, Vagif Khachatryan, has been completed and sent
for consideration to the Baku Military Court, the Prosecutor
General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, said, Trend reports.
According to Aliyev, a criminal group of armed military
formations that involved Khachatryan and were not provided for by
the legislation of Azerbaijan, which consisted of Armenian
nationalists who resided in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region
and persons who came from Armenia, committed massacres,
persecutions, evictions, and violations of international
humanitarian law norms against Azerbaijani residents of Meshali
village (Khojaly district).
The prosecutor's general noted that as a result of the above
crimes, 27 people were intentionally killed, 21 people suffered
bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity, two residents of
the village were taken hostage, and 340 people (81 households) were
internally displaced from their permanent places of residence. The
village residents suffered material damage in the total amount of
over 13.5 million manats ($7.9 million), and the state suffered
130,800 manats ($76,940).
"On November 12, 2013, a decision was made to involve
Khachatryan as an accused person under Articles 103 and 107 of the
Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On November 14, 2013,
by the decision of the Narimanov District Court of Baku, he was
remanded in custody, and on November 21 of the same year, he was
released from custody," Aliyev said. "He was declared wanted in the
same year, and the relevant documents were sent to the Main
Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal
Affairs and the National Central Bureau of Interpol in
Azerbaijan."
"On July 29, 2023, Khachatryan was detained at the Lachin
checkpoint when trying to enter the territory of Armenia due to his
health condition and was presented to the investigation. On the
same day, he was charged under Articles 103 and 107 of the Criminal
Code of Azerbaijan, and pre-trial detention for a period of three
months was ordered," the prosecutor's general pointed out.
"On September 22 of this year, the accused Khachatryan was again
charged with the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, and on
September 29, the preliminary investigation into the criminal case
was completed and sent to the Baku Military Court for
consideration," the official added.
Aliyev also emphasized that Khachatryan will be duly sentenced
in accordance with criminal legislation.
Khachatryan, as a member of Armenian armed formations, organized
the massacre of Azerbaijanis in Meshali village on December 22,
1991.
During the massacre, 25 persons of Azerbaijani nationality were
killed, 14 suffered bodily injuries of various degrees, and 358
Azerbaijanis were expelled from their places of legal residence
without grounds provided for by international legal norms and laws
of Azerbaijan.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
By a court decision, he was remanded in custody, and namely,
within this criminal case, he was detained by the servicemen of the
State Border Service of Azerbaijan at the Lachin border checkpoint
of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on July 29 this year while
trying to enter the territory of Armenia for medical treatment
through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red
Cross.
