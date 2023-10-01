IDBI Bank inaugurates a new Regional Office at Alibaug- Mumbai Zone, Maharashtra

(MENAFN- Genesis bcw) Alibaug, Maharashtra, September 28, 2023: IDBI Bank today announced the opening of its new Regional Office in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The new region is constituted of 23 branches and aims to cater to the banking needs of Raigad District of Maharashtra. Alibaug is known to possess extensive business opportunities in various sectors including Tourism and Agriculture which the Bank envisions to capitalize thereby enhancing its MSME and Agri (PSL) portfolio.



Speaking on the inauguration, Shri. Suresh Khatanhar, DMD, IDBI Bank said, “We are happy to open our new Regional Office in Alibaug which will allow us to better serve our customers in this high potential region. Maharashtra is an important market for us with a presence of 436 Branches which are overseen by 17 Regional Offices and 3 Zonal Offices. This is a step in the right direction towards advancing the Bank's objective to broaden its reach and provide a first-rate consumer banking service throughout India”.





