Israeli Settlers Chop Down 100 Olive Trees & IOF Demolish Ahouse Near Hebron

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Hebron/PNN/



Israeli settlers Monday chopped down olive trees and uprooted others in an area east of the village of Tarqumiyah, northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Suleiman al-Ja'afra, an activis, said that settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Telem and Adura damaged about 100 trees, including olive trees, owned by al-Zabayna family.

He noted that this is the second time in which Israeli settlers uproot and damage trees in less than a month, adding that this comes within a plan to seize the area in favor of settlement expansion.

Al-Ja'afra said that the settlers provoke Palestinians by causing damages to their properties and terrorizing women and children.

The Israeli occupation forces also demolished on Monday a Palestinian-owned house under construction in the area of al-Baqaa, east of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, sources confirmed.

Local sources said that the Israeli bulldozers raided the said area and demolished a house under construction owned by local resident Azzam Jaber and his family.

To be noted, al-Baqaa lands are considered to be Hebron's "food basket" and are continiously targeted by Israeli forces' and settlers' violations, which include land razing, house demolishing as well as demolishing water pools used by farmers.

Such violations all aim to force Palestinian out of their houses and lands in favor of Israeli settlements.



