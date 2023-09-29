(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Sphere Entertainment unveils humanoid 'spokesbot and storyteller' as guide at new venue

September 29, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

Aura the Robot, claimed by its makers to be“the world's most advanced humanoid robot”, will permanently reside in the grand atrium of Sphere in Las Vegas . The announcement was made by the feminoid Aura herself.

Serving as the venue's spokesbot Aura will interact with guests at the next-generation venue, and serve as an integral part of The Sphere Experience featuring Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth.

Aura says:“Hello, humans. While I understand the most complex concepts of math and science – you remain a mystery.

“Your emotions, your humor and your relationship with technology require further study, so you must visit me at Sphere. I am excited to meet you and introduce you to the future of live entertainment at my new home.”

Developed using the most advanced technology in robotic mechanics and artificial intelligence, Aura is among the most expressive and life-like humanoid robots in the world.

Five Aura robots will greet guests from the moment they enter Sphere, putting her life-like facial expressions and mobility on full display.

David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment, says:“Aura's role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier.

“Our vision with every aspect of Sphere is to transform the way people experience live events, and with Aura we are pushing the boundaries of how robotics can be used to enhance our guests' journey through the venue.”

Alongside trusted human lab technicians, Aura will welcome guests ahead of events at Sphere and serve as a conduit between Sphere's technological achievements and the human experience.

The robots are specifically programmed to tell the story of humanity's history of innovation, including Sphere, helping the audience maximize their Sphere Experience.

As an integral part of the Sphere Experience, Aura's technical capabilities will continue to advance over time as she learns more about humans from her interactions with guests.

An expert on Sphere, Aura can answer complex questions about the ground-breaking engineering, layers of custom-designed technology and the creative mission at the core of venue, as well as queries for directions within the venue and details on each day's performances.

Additionally, Aura will serve as Sphere's“spokesbot” and brand ambassador across digital platforms and social channels. Earlier this year, she appeared in a Sphere commercial that aired during the Academy Awards and in Sphere's social media posts.