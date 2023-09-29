Saluja Gold Bags Top Position In Hindustan Olympiad

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Giridih, Jharkhand Sep 29, 2023

-

Saluja Gold International School, widely recognized as the Best Boarding School in Jharkhand, is proud to announce that three of its exceptional students have secured the 1st rank in the District Level Hindustan Olympiad , organized by Hindustan Times. Aarav Singh from Grade 1, Aarav Kedia from Grade 2, and Aaditya Agarwal from Grade 4 showcased their exceptional skills and emerged as victorious performers in this prestigious competition.

The Hindustan Olympiad is a highly competitive event that tests students' knowledge and skills across various subjects. With participants from numerous schools across the district, securing the 1st rank is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and academic excellence exhibited by the students of Saluja Gold International School.

Aarav Singh, a bright and talented student from Grade 1, demonstrated his exceptional abilities in the Hindustan Olympiad . His outstanding performance reflects his commitment to academic excellence at such a young age. Aarav Kedia, a student from Grade 2, showcased his remarkable skills and knowledge, proving that age is not a barrier to success. Aaditya Agarwal, a diligent and hardworking student from Grade 4, displayed his exceptional aptitude and emerged as a top performer in the competition.

The management, faculty, and staff of Saluja Gold International School extend their heartfelt congratulations to Aarav Singh, Aarav Kedia, and Aaditya Agarwal for their outstanding achievement. Their success not only brings pride to the school but also serves as an inspiration to their fellow students.

Saluja Gold International School is renowned for its commitment to providing a holistic education that nurtures students' talents and encourages them to reach their full potential. The school's rigorous academic curriculum, combined with a supportive and enriching environment, has consistently produced exceptional students who excel in various fields.

The success of Aarav Singh, Aarav Kedia, and Aaditya Agarwal in the District Level Hindustan Olympiad is a testament to the school's unwavering dedication to academic excellence and the holistic development of its students. Saluja Gold International School takes immense pride in nurturing young minds and preparing them to become future leaders and achievers.

