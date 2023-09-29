(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Maserati MSG Racing Reveals Season 10 Formula E Driver Line Up







Team welcomes Jehan Daruvala as Maximilian Gnther extends relationship into 2024.



Modena, 27 September 2023 – Maserati MSG Racing announces the signing of Jehan Daruvala and the return of Maximilian Gnther for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Together, Max and Jehan will form one of the youngest driver pairings ever seen in Formula E, as the team blends race-winning experience with opportunity by putting its trust in the next generation of motor racing talent.

With a new race in Tokyo, Japan, Season 10 will be the series' longest competition to date, as the Maserati brand continues its innovative journey in Formula E since announcing its return to World Championship single-seater motor racing in 2022.

Although a fresh face, Jehan Daruvala is well acquainted with Formula E, and after making two rookie test appearances in 2023, is set to take a seamless next step into a race seat for Season 10.

A breakthrough 2019 season, which saw him emerge as a key title protagonist in FIA Formula 3, facilitated Jehan's progression to Formula One feeder category, Formula 2, in 2020.

With four race wins and 18 podiums in Formula 2, the 24-year-old has forged a respected reputation as one of the series' fiercest competitors, and with critical GEN3 experience, will bring a fresh perspective ahead of pre-season testing this October.

Since becoming Formula E's youngest race winner in only his 13th E-Prix start, Max has long been a driver destined for success and continues to be one of the series' most promising young talents.



Despite being aged only 26, Max is one of the most experienced hands on the current Formula E grid and enjoyed a breakout first season with Maserati MSG Racing in 2023.

By securing two pole positions, four podiums, and the Maserati brand's first victory in World Championship single-seaters since Juan Manuel Fangio in 1957, Max not only completed his most successful season in Formula E to date but also rewrote history.

In Season 10, the German will embark on his sixth campaign in World Championship motorsport as he aims to reach new heights by building upon past successes.

Max and Jehan will continue their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign in pre-season testing at Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo from 23-27 October.

James Rossiter, Team Principal, Maserati MSG Racing

“We're excited about our driver lineup for Season 10, and we're confident that the blend of Max's experience with Jehan's determination will prove to be a competitive combination. Max impressed us throughout the 2022/23 season, and continuing our relationship was a natural decision. He has brilliant speed, a strong understanding of Formula E's GEN3 package, and with five seasons of experience – despite being aged only 26 – has an impressive amount of knowledge. That experience will be invaluable for Jehan, who has already shown good promise in his two rookie test outings with Mahindra earlier this year. Over the past four years, he has shown hunger and determination in Formula 2, and has clearly demonstrated that he has what it takes to win races. Now, Jehan is ready to do the work it takes to succeed in Formula E. In Season 9, we faced many highs and lows, but we learned a great deal from every scenario we faced. After making some positive performance gains over the Summer, we're looking forward to getting Season 10 underway, and with our lineup, we're confident that we can be in a position to fight at the front of the grid.”

Maximilian Gnther, Driver, Maserati MSG Racing

“I'm very proud to continue with Maserati MSG Racing. We had a great first season together, particularly with the momentum we built in the second half of the year with one win, four podiums and two poles. Continuing to build on this base is something that I'm very much looking forward to in 2024, alongside working with Jehan as my new teammate. After seeing our performance trajectory unfold this year, I'm confident we can go on to achieve bigger and better things in the future.”

Jehan Daruvala, Driver, Maserati MSG Racing

“Formula E is a championship that I have admired for a long time, and after taking part in two test sessions, I'm very happy to have the opportunity to step up to a full-time race seat. From my experiences so far, the GEN3 car is completely unique to drive, but I've found it to be a very rewarding experience. I would like to thank James and Maserati MSG Racing for giving me this chance and I can't wait to learn more about the car and get to know the team better in pre-season testing, before hitting the ground running in Mexico City in January.”

Giovanni Tommaso Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse

“We're delighted to welcome Jehan to the Maserati family. Together with Max, they will form a talented young pairing, and we are excited ahead of the new season. Every year, Formula E fields experienced drivers, alongside some of motorsport's most promising young talents, confirming itself as the series of the future. We're confident that Jehan's arrival will give an extra boost to the whole team. He will also be making a major contribution thanks to his previous experience as a test driver. For us, Maserati Corse means going beyond competition, a concept perfectly encapsulated in our spirit to 'race beyond'; by confirming our adventure in Formula E with a deserving driver like Max and a promising rookie like Jehan, we approach the new season with the determination and passion needed to once again make a difference on the track and hopefully in motorsport history.”

