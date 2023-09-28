Taiwan Builds First Submarine, With Western Support

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Taiwan, a self-governing island in Asia, is not only famous for its dominance in the global semiconductor sector but can now also call itself a submarine-maker after it unveiled its first underwater vessel on Thursday.

The submarine, named“Hai Kun” in Mandarin and“Narwhal” in English, was built by a team of 1,003 engineers, technicians and specialists at the Kaohsiung dockyard of CSBC Corporation. It will be delivered to Taiwan's navy by the end of 2024 and begin service in 2025.

Hai Kun has a displacement weight of about 2,500 to 3,000 tons. It can carry 18 MK-48 torpedoes, which are worth US$10 million each for a total of $180 million and which are to be delivered from the US to Taiwan in 2025. With a lead-acid battery, it can stay quietly on a battlefield for up to four days.

If the Legislative Yuan approves more budget, Taiwan can build another submarine for use starting in 2027, according to the island's National Ministry of Defense. Future models will be able to carry submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

By comparison, South Korea launched its first domestically-made KSS III submarine, called“Dosan Ahn Chang-ho,” in September 2018. The 3,000-ton submarine went into service in 2021. About 76% of the vessel's parts were locally produced. It can carry SLBMs.

Taiwan's plan to build its first home-made submarine was implemented after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen became the island's leader in 2016.



“History will remember this day,” Tsai said in a speech during the submarine's launch ceremony on Thursday.“In the past, many people thought building an indigenous submarine would be an impossible task. But we have made it.”

Admiral Huang Shu-kuang, a senior adviser to the National Security Council, which led the program, praised Tsai for her vision and planning in the making of Hai Kun. He said submarine-building is now a huge part of the defense industry in Taiwan, which now possesses its own submarine blueprint and 85 self-developed components.