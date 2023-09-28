Pettitts Travel Introduces Explora Journeys: A Mesmerising Boutique Resort At Sea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- AngelaTUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Pettitts Travel, renowned for curating exceptional travel experiences , is thrilled to unveil the newest addition to its luxury offerings: Explora Journeys. This distinctive and luxurious cruise experience sets a benchmark for oceanic travel, inviting guests to journey deeper, immerse thoroughly, and linger just a touch longer in the embrace of the sea.The Explora Journeys experience encompasses sailings ranging from five to 52 nights, covering iconic destinations from the Mediterranean and Northern Europe to the Caribbean and Latin America. This transformative journey is not just about the places visited, but the very act of travelling itself.Fresh off a 'shakedown' cruise from Portsmouth to Copenhagen aboard the Explora I, Angela Scott, of Pettitts Travel, shares an in-depth review of her mesmerising voyage.All Aboard - The CabinsUpon entering Suite 9030, Angela felt an immediate impact. "This does not look or feel like a cabin on a cruise ship," she remarked. The suite boasts a lounge/dining room, a massive bedroom, walk-in shower, and its own expansive balcony equipped with a hot tub. With decor that mirrors the comforts of home, every cabin is designed to be a haven for relaxation.A Gastronomic OdysseyThe cruise features six speciality restaurants, each providing unique culinary experiences. Angela highlighted her time at the Sakura Restaurant, which serves Pan-Asian cuisine. Her meal at the Marble & Co, a European steakhouse with an ambiance reminiscent of a gaucho bar, left an indelible mark.Facilities & LeisureWith the capacity to host over 2000 passengers but only housing 461 cabins, guests are assured a feeling of exclusivity. Explora I is not just about the indoors; its exterior spaces, from pools to sun lounging areas, provide ample opportunity for relaxation and fun.Angela's Final ThoughtsIn the hustle and bustle of daily life, Explora Journeys offers a haven where one can disconnect from the digital world and truly recharge. Angela encapsulates this sentiment perfectly: "On Explora I, you can forget your mobile and recharge your own batteries. There's no demands to do anything or be anywhere, unless you have chosen that for yourself. I call that serious ME time - Explora Journeys call it the Ocean State of Mind."Pettitts Travel invites everyone to embark on a transformative voyage with Explora Journeys, where the ocean's allure and luxury's embrace combine for an unparalleled experience.For media enquiries or to schedule an interview with Angela Scott, please contact

nicholas jose da silva lima

rankfresh

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram