Minister Of State, Chairman Of QFZ Meets With Small Business Administration Deputy Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) H E Ahmad Al Sayed, held a meeting in the American capital, Washington, D.C., with the Deputy Administrator of the United States Small Business Administration Agency (SBA), Dilawar Syed, during his visit to the United States on Monday, September 25, 2023.

During the meeting, they discussed the US-Qatar bilateral relations in relative fields and means of enhancing them. The Minister and Deputy Administrator Syed explored potential partnership opportunities, focusing on enhancing the role of small and medium sized enterprises in areas of promoting and attracting investments between the two countries.