Bitmart Announces Strategic Partnership With Staynex And Joint Host MGI 2023 Side Event

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital assets trading platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic alliance with Staynex. As the Chief Partner, BitMart will jointly host the”Investors Partners Party” in Ho Chi Minh City, a distinguished side event set for October 18th, 2023, during the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2023. This side event is an exclusive private Web3 networking party with the participation of 75 MGI Beauty Queens from all over the world. In addition, there are 2 more side events in October: the“Hoteliers Partners Event” held in Hanoi City on October 5th, 2023, and the“VVIP Party” held in Halong City on October 9th, 2023.







The MGI 2023 event is set to take center stage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on October 25th, 2023. Celebrating the 11th edition of this illustrious pageant, participants from 66 countries and territories will come together, promising a cultural spectacle like no other.

The collaboration between BitMart and Staynex not only merges the world of cryptocurrency with the luxury of exclusive vacationing but also promises exciting ventures and opportunities for both the crypto community and the hospitality sector. Furthermore, the partnership with Staynex enlightens more users about the blockchain domain, facilitates the tangible application of blockchain technology, and offers crypto users enhanced security alongside more economical travel and lodging solutions.

About Staynex

Staynex , an exclusive vacation club platform that allows members the usage rights to resorts globally on an annual basis, and the ability to earn rewards by holding onto the membership. We use blockchain to tokenize 'stays' and to embed them onto NFTs, which represents your membership and a number of nights allocated to you at the property.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website , follow their Twitter , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Be sure to download the BitMart App to easily trade your favorite crypto anytime, anywhere.

