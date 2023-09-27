Five Yemeni Soldiers Killed In Anti-Terror Operation In Abyan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni military and security forces launched a joint operation against the of stronghold Al-Qaeda organization in Wadi Rafdh area, Mudiyah District, Abyan Governorate, on Wednesday morning.
Five soldiers were killed and two others wounded, including one seriously, in the successful operation, according to a statement by Abyan Security Directorate.
The successful military-police operation, led by Director of Abyan Security Directorate Nasser Al-Kazemy, resulted in regaining full control over the stronghold of the militant group and seizure of quantities of munitions including, detonators and remote control systems. (end)
sns.gb
MENAFN27092023000071011013ID1107155869
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.