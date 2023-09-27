Five Yemeni Soldiers Killed In Anti-Terror Operation In Abyan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni military and security forces launched a joint operation against the of stronghold Al-Qaeda organization in Wadi Rafdh area, Mudiyah District, Abyan Governorate, on Wednesday morning.

Five soldiers were killed and two others wounded, including one seriously, in the successful operation, according to a statement by Abyan Security Directorate.

The successful military-police operation, led by Director of Abyan Security Directorate Nasser Al-Kazemy, resulted in regaining full control over the stronghold of the militant group and seizure of quantities of munitions including, detonators and remote control systems. (end)

sns.gb









MENAFN27092023000071011013ID1107155869