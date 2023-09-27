Speaker Of House Of Representatives Of Thailand Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Thailand Ahmed bin Ali Al Tamimi. The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. (QNA)

