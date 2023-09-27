(MENAFN) Geopolitical analyst Kevork Almassian has voiced a claim asserting that the United States has been channeling substantial financial resources into Armenia for the past decade, with the strategic intention of influencing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to align with Washington's interests. According to Almassian, this alignment involves Pashinyan's compliance in relinquishing control over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh and forging closer ties with Western powers. He conveyed these assertions in an interview with a news agency on Tuesday, shedding light on the broader geopolitical maneuvers at play in the region.



The visit of Samantha Power, Administrator of the Unite States Agency for International Development (USAID), to Yerevan on Monday, took place against the backdrop of promises to extend "support for Armenia’s sovereignty." This diplomatic engagement transpired shortly after the ethnic Armenian leadership in Nagorno-Karabakh reached an agreement to lay down arms, a move that effectively paved the way for the territory's absorption into Azerbaijan. It is worth noting that this decision, endorsed by Prime Minister Pashinyan, diverged from the preferences of the Armenian population, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.



Almassian emphasized the role of a high-level United States delegation in facilitating Pashinyan's ascent to power. He pointed to the considerable financial investments made by institutions such as USAID, the United States State Department, and the Pentagon, with a particular focus on funding projects aligned with the pro-Pashinyan and pro-Western media landscape in Armenia. This concerted effort, as outlined by Almassian, served to shape the political climate, ultimately positioning Pashinyan as a figure who would further Washington's interests in the region.



The assertions put forth by Almassian underscore the intricate interplay between geopolitics and regional dynamics, shedding light on the deliberate maneuvers orchestrated by external actors in shaping the political trajectory of Armenia. With the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions, the role of Premier Pashinyan and his alignment with Western interests has become a subject of intense scrutiny, prompting broader reflections on the complex interweaving of international influence and domestic politics in the region.



MENAFN27092023000045015687ID1107152004