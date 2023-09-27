Salt To Skyfall: 7 Best Spy-Thrillers On Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With Tiger 3 on the cards, our enthusiasm for spy-thrillers has been triggered. Here's 7 spy-thrillers that you can watch while waiting for Tiger 3. Angelina Jolie starrer 'Salt' to Daniel Craig's 'Skyfall' is sure to give you the thrill

With Tiger 3 on the cards, our enthusiasm for spy-thrillers has been triggered. Here's 7 spy-thrillers that you can watch while waiting for Tiger 3

A historical spy thriller set during the Munich Agreement, exploring diplomacy, espionage, and the lead-up to World War II. Tense and thought-provoking

Set in WWII, it highlights the brave female spies of the SOE, including Virginia Hall and Noor Inayat Khan. Their sacrifices and courage are depicted in this inspiring tale

Based on a true story, it follows a Mossad team's mission to capture Adolf Eichmann, a high-ranking Nazi, in Argentina. Gripping historical espionage

A gripping adaptation of Tom Clancy's novel, it follows Jack Ryan as he uncovers a covert war against Colombian drug cartels, navigating political intrigue and danger

A biographical spy drama, it portrays Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his team cracking the Nazi Enigma code during WWII, revealing his personal struggles

Daniel Craig's James Bond faces a formidable adversary, exploring the spy's past and pushing MI6 to its limits. A stylish and emotionally charged entry in the Bond franchise





A unique take on the spy thriller, it follows a young girl trained by her father as a deadly assassin. Her journey of self-discovery is filled with tension and action.

Angelina Jolie stars as CIA officer Evelyn Salt, accused of being a Russian spy. Packed with action and suspense, it keeps viewers guessing her true allegiance