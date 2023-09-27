Moci Recalls Hyundai Tucson 2023 Model

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Skyline Automotive, Qatar's Hyundai dealership, has announced the recall of Hyundai Tucson 2023 model as some Tucson (NX4e) vehicles equipped with rear door power windows may experience a malfunction of the anti-pinch function during its operation.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The Ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department.