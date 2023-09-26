Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Australia's August CPI inflation report should show inflation rising again. The fall in Chinese industrial profits may be moderating



US Stocks cooled on Tuesday. The S&P 500 dropped 1.47% while the NASDAQ fell 1.57%. Equity futures are looking mildly positive. It was also another off-day for Chinese stocks. The Hang Seng fell 1.48%, while the CSI 300 fell 0.58%.

The risk-off sentiment may be helping the USD, which has pushed even lower overnight, dropping to 1.0570. The AUD has declined below the 64 cent level, though may get a boost from CPI inflation data later on today. Cable has dropped to 1.2148, and the JPY has risen to 149.07, a level at which you have to think there could be some more verbal intervention (Finance Minister Suzuki has already waded in) and close to a level where physical intervention may occur. The CNY has held roughly level at 7.3112, though the rest of the Asia pack was weaker against the USD. The KRW and THB, together with the IDR were the weakest currencies in the region yesterday.