Qatar, Bangladesh Sign Cultural Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani and Minister of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh HE KM Khalid signed today a cooperation agreement between the two countries in the field of culture.
The signing came on the sidelines of the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World that the State of Qatar hosted from September 25-26.
