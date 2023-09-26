Global Cosmetic Emollient Market Size Envisions USD 1058.76 Million By 2032, With A Strong 5.90% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the cosmetic emollient market will grow to USD 596.81 million in 2022 and reach USD 1058.76 million by 2032. In just ten years, the increasing middle-class population in developing countries, strong penetration rates for personal care products, and increasing disposable income of consumers are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the introduction of augmented reality in the marketing of cosmetics and skincare products, along with the expansion of natural and organic goods, is expected to propel market growth over the upcoming years.

Key Insight of the Cosmetic Emollient Market

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the cosmetic emollient market. Key factors favouring the growth of the cosmetic emollient market in North America include the increasing consumer preference to use green-labelled products, the high purchasing power of consumers, and the growing usage of cosmetics goods. Additionally, the rising skin-related diseases in the region are propelling the demand for skin care products which are also helping to boost the market growth in this region.

The face creams & moisturizers segment is expected to augment the cosmetic emollient market during the forecast period.

The face creams & moisturizers segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the rising consciousness among individuals regarding using beauty products like face creams, body lotions and sunscreens.

The natural segment market size was USD 347.28 million in 2022

The natural segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period due to increased demand for natural ingredients. Natural emollients such as oils, fatty acids, and lipids are majorly found in liquid form. Further, by 2032, the synthetic segment will likely dominate the market due to the rising per capita expenditure on personal care. Synthetic emollients are made with chemical ingredients and work as a top coat to improve skin appearance.

The online segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 62.03% in 2032.

The offline segment held the largest share of the global cosmetic emollient market in 2022 due to the growing middle-class population in developing countries. Further, by 2032, the online segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing trend of online shopping.

Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 596.81 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 1058.76 Million CAGR 5.90% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Key Segments are application, type, distribution channel, and regions Drivers The increasing demand for multi-functional ingredients Opportunities The increase in demand for cosmetics across the globe Restraints The high product price

Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing awareness about personal care products:



The growing preference for personal care products, especially among price-sensitive customers, is one of the major factors driving the market's growth. Personal care products such as emollient-based personal care products are used to mitigate several skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, dark circles, wrinkles, eczema, and other related skin problems. Also, several personal care product manufacturers are developing new products using plant-based oil to provide adequate personal care solutions to consumers. Moreover, increasing customer consciousness to use organic personal care products and rising R&D investment drive market growth.



Restraint: The stringent regulations for personal care ingredients:



The stringent regulations by government agencies on the use of certain ingredients in the making of cosmetics are hindering factors of market growth. Moreover, these elements are restricted due to their toxicity, and their use may lead to different skin diseases. Additionally, the EU Cosmetics Regulations list substances that cannot be utilized and those that can be used only in specified circumstances. Likewise, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prohibits the list of ingredients in cosmetics. These restricted substances include mercury compounds, bithionol, vinyl chloride, chloroform, methylene chloride, and chlorofluorocarbon propellants.



Opportunity: The increasing demand for isopropyl myristate:



Isopropyl myristate is an ester that is used as an emollient & topical delivery agent. Isopropyl myristate is a clear, colourless liquid with a faint odour. Also, isopropyl myristate has a structure equivalent to other fatty acid esters like triglycerides. Isopropyl myristate is utilized in different cosmetic & personal care products like skin creams and lotions, shampoo, makeup, and hair conditioner. Isopropyl myristate is an essential cosmetic ingredient that gives the skin a soft sense, which makes it preferred by many makers of personal care goods. However, the rising disposable income leading to increased demand for personal care products containing oil & other skin products is also helping to boost the market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the cosmetic emollient market are:



. Croda International Plc

. Berg-Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

. Evonik Industries AG

. Hallstar

. Lubrizol Life Science Beauty

. Biosynthetic Technologies

. BASF SE

. SEPPIC

. Sasol Chemicals

. Stephenson Group



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



. Foundation Creams

. Face Creams & Moisturizers

. Body Creams & Lotions

. Sunscreens

. Others



By Type:



. Synthetic

. Natural



By Distribution Channel:



. Offline

. Online



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



Tags Cosmetic Emollient Market Related Links