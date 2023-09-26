Shmyhal: Ukraine Interested In Austrian Business Taking Part In Humanitarian Demining

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is interested in Austrian business taking part in the humanitarian demining of our country.

This was discussed at the meeting between Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka and the delegation of Austrian parliamentarians in Kyiv, the Prime Minister's Telegram channel informs.

"Ukraine is interested in Austrian business participating in the humanitarian demining of our country. I thanked Austria for comprehensive humanitarian, economic and financial assistance, in particular for the prompt restoration of critical infrastructure facilities. Humanitarian demining is one of the fundamental elements of reconstruction. We appreciate EUR 2 million assistance for this area," Shmyhal said.

The Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine, all 10 points, from nuclear to food security was also discussed.

"We must give a decisive joint response to any Russia's blackmail. It is important to further strengthen sanctions," Shmyhal noted.

He expressed his gratitude to Sobotka for his words about the readiness to support Ukraine during the negotiations on joining the EU. "Because it's really about stability, security and joint economic development," the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized.

As reported, on September 26, President of the National Council of the Republic of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka is in Ukraine on a visit. In particular, he spoke in the Verkhovna Rada and met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.