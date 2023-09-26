KFF Director Inspects Readiness For Upcoming Rainy Season

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Director of Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad inspected plans and readiness of the central operations department for upcoming rainy season.

KFF released a statement on Tuesday saying that Al-Mekrad looked into mechanisms of plan execution as well as readiness of rescue equipment and water bumps distribution.

He relayed the greetings and gratitude of Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah to KFF personnel and urged them to follow plans closely and cooperate with other state bodies to ensure protection of lives and property.

Al-Mekrad, on his part, also appreciated the force's efforts and their prior preparations for the upcoming season. (end)

