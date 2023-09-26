Supreme Council For Planning: Kuwait's Policies Emulate World's Trend Of Using Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, Dr. Khaled Mahdi, affirmed that Kuwait's public policies emulate the world's trend of using renewable energy in line with the cooperation of concerned parties.

This came in a speech by Dr. Mahdi during an event held by the European Union delegation to Kuwait, Tuesday, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and the International Labor Organization office in Kuwait.

Mahdi added that the aim of the event is to discuss the importance of a just transition and address the economic and social impacts resulting from the phenomenon of climate change by also focusing on raising the level of awareness among the public.

He also pointed out that Kuwait planned to diversify energy sources by adopting renewable energy solutions, replacing fossil fuels with liquefied gas, building and developing oil refineries to produce clean environmental fuels to ensure the sustainability of energy supplies for future generations, and adopting a national carbon reduction strategy until 2050.

In turn, the Head of the European Union delegation to Kuwait, Anne Koistinen, said that the event highlights the urgent necessity of confronting the challenges of climate change and ensuring a bright future for the upcoming generations.

Deputy Regional Director for Arab Countries at the International Labor Organization, Peter Rademaker, stressed the joint efforts of all parties participating in the event, praising the cooperation between the participants to enhance joint commitment to making the economy environmentally friendly in a fair and comprehensive manner for all parties concerned. (end)

fnk.aa









MENAFN26092023000071011013ID1107144943