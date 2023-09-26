Amouage Opens Its New Boutique In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

The new haven, located at the heart of the Dubai Mall, is a window to the majestic Omani mountains, where the world's most precious roses are grown.

Amouage, the High Perfumery House from Oman, inaugurates its latest fragrance destination by offering a new interpretation of its retail identity at the Dubai Mall. Following the success of the Eclipse at the Mall of Oman in April 2022 (winner of the Global Architecture Design Award & German Design Award) and the scenic space at Muscat International Airport in May 2023, the new opening is a further cornerstone of the House's strong growth and a crucial step in its international expansion. The space, part of the global new architectural concept designed by Amouage's Chief Creative Officer Renaud Salmon, was inspired by the sacred mountains where the Omanis have been growing roses for centuries – and includes a new ritual for discovering the repertoire of fragranced creations. The centrepiece of the space is a majestic mountain more than 4 metres high, whose terraced relief echoes the aflaj, Oman's traditional irrigation system listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A suspended moment:

Spring has come. The mountain peaks are wreathed in dawn light. A coruscating sun appears, as if clinging to the vertiginous slopes of the Jabal Akhdar. This is a sacred day: the roses that have been irrigated and cultivated for a year are about to blossom and offer their evanescent essence to those who nurtured them. It is this fleeting moment that Amouage wanted to transport to the Dubai Mall. From the passageway, the landscapes of Oman seem to come alive. A frosted glass sun spreads its rays and an immersive screen floods the entire shop. The content of the screens reacts interactively to the sunlight like a pulse of life, enhanced by the shop's soundscape; the dynamic undulations of the wall mirror the discreet, ceaseless flow of the thousand-year-old aflaj and the dialogue of raw shapes recalls that of Omani nature, bare and unsullied.

The poetry of movement:

The central location of the new boutique has led to a linear layout on the fringes of which the rich range of Amouage creations is displayed. Like travellers, clients are welcomed as they stroll along by the sensual undulations of the counter materialising the idea of a wadi whose walls are an invitation for discovery. On the opposite end, the monolithic display units, inverted pyramids, anchor the clients in a moment of olfactory reverie. The shop unfolds like an organic canyon, an aspect all the more exalted by the use of natural materials and the profusion of a brutalist language made of sleek lines and perfect shapes. A vast breach lined with monumental structures, a four-metre-high mountain with walls recalling the course of the aflaj crisscrossing the heights of Oman, and polished marble totems, the new Dubai Mall boutique says, from the moment it is seen, that it is above all that a place of welcome and a haven for contemplation on the work of nature and that of mankind, inviting shoppers to reflect on the analogous symbiosis that takes place in each of the House's creations.

A signature ritual:

The art of Amouage perfumery reflects the choice by Artist Perfumers of the rarest and most precious ingredients, creating memorable notes, like real olfactory stories. Amouage highlights this expertise through the creation of an interactive consultation experience. Guided by an advisor, the client chooses one or several key ingredients or the intensity of the trail and then watches the selection of fragrances matching their criteria instantly unfold on the LED screen lining the boutique.

A milestone:

Marking the House's 40th anniversary, 2023 has been a transformational year for Amouage. Remarkable artistic collaborations have generated global attention. Amouage commissioned Shini Park, the renowned South Korean photographer and creative director, to create a short film about the legendary Omani Rock Rose, generating millions of online views. Other exceptional partnerships this year were with three-Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Bühner, who created a fragrance-inspired culinary menu featuring Amouage's Odyssey Escape Collection at his acclaimed La Vie Restaurant in Taiwan. A collaboration with the prestigious Paris-based Institut du Monde Arabe is in the pipeline for later this year.

By inaugurating this new boutique in Dubai Mall, Amouage pays tribute to the natural riches of the Sultanate of Oman, the House's birthplace. The evocative magic of the relief of Jabal Akhdar, where Amouage harvests the rare Rock Rose, invites the House's clients to experience a poetic and sensory interlude, where architectural and olfactory languages meet in perfect harmony.

The Amouage boutique is located on the first floor of the Dubai Mall and is open daily from 10 AM to 11 PM and from 10 AM until midnight from Friday to Sunday.

ABOUT AMOUAGE:

Amouage is an independent Omani High Perfumery House renowned for creating some of the most finely crafted perfumes in the world. Founded in the Sultanate of Oman in 1983 to be 'The Gift of Kings', the House has redefined the Arabian art of perfumery and garnered a global reputation for bringing innovative modernity and true artistry to all its creations. Masterfully paying tribute to its heritage, Amouage is a unique fusion of East meets West that defines avant-garde opulence. Today, it expresses the contemporary majesty of Oman – a historic trading centre for frankincense – around the globe, with arresting and alluring collections that speak to a sophisticated, confident and well-traveled discerning clientele who seek something compellingly precious, extraordinary and personal, every day.

Amouage creations have charmed a global audience and are now available in more than 80 countries around the world. The House's international presence encompasses 12 standalone boutiques as well as a highly selective network of approximately 1,000 of the world's finest department stores, perfumeries, and airports.