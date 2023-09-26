Three Of The Best Passive Income Altcoins: Vechain (VET), Lido DAO (LDO), Everlodge (ELDG)

In the dynamic realm of cryptocurrencies, there are select altcoins that stand out for their potential to provide passive income. Among these, Vechain (VET), Everlodge (ELDG), and Lido DAO (LDO) are prominent names that have gained traction. Particularly, Everlodge piques interest as it is currently in its presale phase, presenting a golden opportunity for early investors to get involved in what could be a promising source of steady earnings.

By introducing fractional property ownership through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), everlodge promises a tantalizing proposition: owning a slice of luxury properties, like a $9 million New York apartment, for an investment as low as $100.

Real estate, traditionally considered one of the most stable investments, combined with the agility and flexibility of blockchain, has created a formula that's attracting millionaires like magnets. They see it not only as a chance to diversify their portfolios but as an opportunity to be part of an innovative wave set to revolutionize property investments.

everlodge's property NFTs, backed by tangible assets, offer an unparalleled level of security in the crypto space. The digital tokens represent real estate ownership, which can be traded or sold seamlessly on the platform.

But that's not all. The Rewards Club feature allows investors to earn complimentary stays in luxuriproperties, further blurring the lines between luxury experiences and investment assets. Members can even "flip" their earned nights, introducing yet another source of passive income.

The currency of this novel ecosystem, the eldg token, is the linchpin that holds all these features together. Holders can even stake their ELDG for passive income staking rewards.

For early investors, the potential upside is enormous. The token's initial offering at a mere $0.010 during phase 1 of the presale allows investors to get on board at the lowest price point possible.

With all these features - real estate-backed NFTs, rewards club, staking opportunities - there's no doubt that Everlodge is one of the best passive income altcoins in the market today. Analysts can see the ELDG token rising to $1.00 as it begins to pick up steam.

VeChain is a blockchain-based platform that was founded in 2015 with the aim of disrupting the supply chain industry. Vechain has become one of the leading players in this space due to its innovative use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) and smart contracts.

VeChain works on a dual-token model, in which the VTHO token is used to power transactions within the platform. This creates a passive income stream for holders of the native VET token by incentivizing them to hold their tokens instead of selling them on exchanges.

All staking can be done via the mobile wallet, so users don't need to invest in specialized hardware or make any technical knowledge. Furthermore, the staking rewards are distributed on a daily basis, so users can quickly start earning income from their VeChain holdings.

The only downside is the slow bleed in the VeChain price. After hitting $0.28 in 2021, VeChain has fallen 94% to a current price of just $0.01663. Analysts see the VeChain price oscillating between $0.010 and $0.020 until a crypto-wide bull run emerges.

Lido DAO is the leading decentralized staking infrastructure. In Q1 2023, Lido DAO soared from a mere $0.93 to an impressive $3.32, primarily driven by excitement surrounding the Lido V2 protocol. However, this meteoric rise was ephemeral, with Lido DAO retracing to its present rate of $1.67.

Technical analysis indicates that Lido DAO is ensnared within a symmetrical triangle pattern, a formation that typically heralds a notable price shift. As the pattern's climax approaches at the end of August, Lido DAO market participants remain on tenterhooks, forecasting either an upward thrust revisiting the $3.32 mark or a downward drift to the $1.00 Lido DAO support zone.

On the other hand, everlodge has successfully resisted Bitcoin's bearish undertow, consistently climbing and distinguishing itself from the prevailing market trajectory. Such tenacity could pique the interest of Lido DAO investors scouting for promising prospects amidst turbulent times.

