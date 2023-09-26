BPS Organises 'SIMULATION 2023'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Science, Math & Art Exhibition - SIMULATION 2023 - kick-started at Birla Public School on September 23 with great joy and immense exuberance.

SIMULATION 2023 -“Where Ideas converge and Inspiration Ignites” is one of Birla Public School's initiative to provide students a platform to unleash their true potential, unearth their creative talent and use their scientific knowledge and mathematical skills to bring out the best inventions from their brains.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Rayaz Malik, a professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar, the organisational official for the Human Research Protection (HRP) Programme, and the Assistant Dean for Clinical Investigations inaugurated the event. The BPS Board Members, Chairman Gope Shahani, Vice Chairperson Maria Pakalomattom, Director CV Rappai and Management Representative Chindhu Rappai attended the event.

Dr. Rayaz Malik emphasised that everyone is capable of achieving what he has achieved and the only mantra being hard work. Along with hard work he stressed that passion and belief in ourselves is the only way to success. All of us are capable but we need to have commitment.

The only words that inspired him and kept him going were the simple words of his father,“Education, education and only education can make all the difference in one's life”. While going through the exhibits he appreciated the students on their deep learning concept which is already being used in many streams of science.

SIMULATION 2023 aimed at shifting from theoretical study pattern to practical implementation and to encourage students to apply their ideas in a unique manner and push them to think out of the box thus promoting creativity, self- confidence and ensuring their readiness for future life lessons.

It was really over-whelming and encouraging to see kids of Kindergarten and students of primary involve in the peace bird making with confidence and enthusiasm.

700 students from Middle school to Senior secondary contributed to Science, Math, Art, Robotic, CS and EG projects. It was definitely a phenomenal event. The rock-solid support of the parents, teachers, Senior Leadership Team, and their relentless effort and faith in the kids has encouraged students to go extra miles and achieve excellence in making this event one of its kind. Acting Principal Radhika Rele's vision and Vice Principal Edna Fernandez's guidance and support ensured an evening to remember.

A plethora of exciting and promising projects which were a must see at various venues other than auditorium were: The Melting Man, The Land of Grace, Journey to the center of mind, 2D Café!, Your inverted study room, Bridge Building Competition, The Cosmic Stream and many more.