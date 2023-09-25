Economic Club Of Las Vegas To Host Transformation In The Casino Industry Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss the evolution of the casino business model in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the“Transformation in the Casino Industry” panel discussion on October 17, 2023, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Richmond Room from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.Presenters for the panel discussion include Bill Hornbuckle , CEO – MGM International, Ed Pitoniak , CEO – VICI Properties, and Christina Binkley , Best-Selling Author and Journalist – The Wall Street Journal.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the years, national and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit .

Harold Robinson

HWM Marketing

+1 702-823-3350



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube