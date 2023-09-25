Panama Politics -- A Family Business

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) blic service. These people would also have an affinity with the ideology and plans of their leaders. With this, the country would have goals and objectives to achieve. It is the model that private companies also use, but in order to make a profit, to do business that, in turn, results in benefits for the country in taxes, services and jobs. But, once again, the objectives of both, although they may be the same, differ in their purposes. When a political party has the purposes of a company, it is worth asking what is the role of its members. One of the candidates who is in the presidential race has two parties created, the last one was even baptized with the initials of his name, and now he has his wife as his vice presidential candidate. With the legal problems he faces, it is obvious that what he seeks with a party is his own personal and family benefit and well-being and those around him are the ones who make it possible to carry out his petty plans. If this is how he controls the party, what should we expect from him at the head of a country? LA PRENSA, Sep. 25.

