Award Winning Documentary Unveils The Hidden Crisis Of Child Poverty And Single Motherhood In Japan

Australian filmmaker Rionne McAvoy's documentary film explores Japan's unknown child poverty epidemic and the extreme hardships facing single mothers.

- Paul McInnesTOKYO, JAPAN, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- 'THE ONES LEFT BEHIND: THE PLIGHT OF SINGLE MOTHERS IN JAPAN', A TRAILBLAZING DOCUMENTARY REVEALING THE IGNORED AND HIDDEN SIDE OF JAPANESE SOCIETY, WON THE BEST DOCUMENTARY AWARD AT MIYAKOJIMA CHARITY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL IN OKINAWA.Nominated as an official selection to the Yokohama International Film Festival and winner of the Best Documentary Award at the Miyakojima Charity International Film Festival, 'The Ones Left Behind: The Plight of Single Mothers in Japan', is a 78 minute feature-length documentary film by Australian filmmaker Rionne McAvoy.The film depicts "the hidden truths about Japan”, the extreme hardships that single mothers in Japan face, as well as Japan's unknown hidden poverty that has occurred in-spite of the country's rapid economic growth in such a short period of time immediately following World War II.For Japan, the world's third-largest economy, child poverty has been an issue for decades with one of the highest child poverty rates in the developed world. Today, 1 in 7 Japanese children, or 13.5 percent of all children in Japan, are living in a state of poverty. Japan has one of the highest child poverty rates in the developed world and in particular, the high poverty rate among fatherless households is a longstanding social problem that the Japanese government is neglecting to deal with. This documentary is an unflinching look at an ignored social problem and the poverty trap that mothers and children slide into when a family breaks up.Long term Tokyo resident and Australian filmmaker Rionne McAvoy takes us deep under the tatami mats of Japanese society, uncovering and unraveling the causes of the unequal social background that Japan finds itself in. McAvoy uses a blend of real-life stories of single mothers in Japan, the chilling murder cases of two children of Japanese single mothers, as well as experts on the single mother and poverty issues in Japan, to expose a side of Japan that many Japanese refuse to admit exists. Stunning archival footage is used to explain the historical reasons for the current predicament that Japan finds itself in.The Ones Left Behind: The Plight of Single Mothers in Japan delves deep into Japanese society, culture, and history, to give the viewer a very different view of the Japan that we think we know.Screener available on request:Trailer:Website:IMDB:Photo download link:About Japan Media Services (JMS)JMS, with its company slogan "From Japan to the World and the World to Japan", is a film production company with international media clients such as BBC, RTL and NHK World. JMS creates films that explore Japanese nature, culture and history.Pull QuoteThis documentary delves deep into Japanese society, culture, and history to expose a side of Japan that many refuse to acknowledge. Bleak, ignored yet affecting real lives - the extreme hardships of single mothers living amidst hidden poverty in the world's third-largest economy.Media ContactRionne McAvoy, Japan Media Services+81 90-1125-9888

