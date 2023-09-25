ICRC Affirms Azerbaijan's Anti-Terrorist Activities Abiding By Humanitarian Laws - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. International
organizations, including the International Committee of the Red
Cross (ICRC), confirmed compliance with all norms of international
humanitarian law during the anti-terrorist activities conducted on
September 19–20 against Armenian armed formations [which weren't
withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020
second Karabakh war] in Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.
He made the remark while commenting on French President Emmanuel
Macron's statements during an interview on the TF1 channel's EN
DIRECT program.
"Even the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan stated that
claims about Azerbaijan's allegedly targeting civilians don't
reflect reality," Hajizada emphasized.
"Thus, his statements against these actions by Azerbaijan have
no basis," the spokesperson added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts
with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian
residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the
representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh
region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same
time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of
foodstuffs.
As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously.
In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating systems
of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical
service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian support in
the near future.
MENAFN25092023000187011040ID1107134922
